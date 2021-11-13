Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

HROW opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $935,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 82,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

