Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $622.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

