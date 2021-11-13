Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 346.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.96 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

