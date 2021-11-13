HBK Investments L P Invests $200,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

