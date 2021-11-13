HBK Investments L P Invests $599,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

