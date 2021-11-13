HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.60 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

