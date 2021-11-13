Head to Head Comparison: ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) versus Its Competitors

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS: ARFXF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProMIS Neurosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences’ competitors have a beta of 5.37, indicating that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -62.70% ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors -2.65% -0.02% 4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -$4.23 million -6.87 ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 5.57

ProMIS Neurosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors 123 815 1670 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.61%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProMIS Neurosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences competitors beat ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.