Head to Head Contrast: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

54.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 9,452.52 -$348.86 million $4.76 18.68

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Omega Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.11%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $160.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.37%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Omega Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.