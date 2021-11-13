Head-To-Head Survey: GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) vs. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenVision Acquisition and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 2 24 0 2.79

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $277.58, indicating a potential upside of 66.41%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 4.14 $22.98 billion $8.20 20.34

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenVision Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -3.83% Alibaba Group 19.25% 12.92% 8.44%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats GreenVision Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

