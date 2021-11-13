Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.