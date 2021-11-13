Headinvest LLC Buys 770 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

