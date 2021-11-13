Headinvest LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

