Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.30 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

