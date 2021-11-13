Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

