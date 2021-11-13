Headinvest LLC Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.