Headinvest LLC Takes $314,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $38.87 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

