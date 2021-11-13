Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

