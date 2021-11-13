Hecla Mining Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NYSE HL opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

