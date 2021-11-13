HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $169.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.56.

HEI stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

