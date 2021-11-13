Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Tops $3,309.32

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $3,309.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

