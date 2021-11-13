Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

