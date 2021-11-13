Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Hits $165,142.89

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $165,142.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00084588 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.