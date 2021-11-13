Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.68

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.18 or 0.00395807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

