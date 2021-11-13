Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.73 ($110.27).

HEN3 stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €78.68 and its 200 day moving average is €85.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

