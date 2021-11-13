Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb Purchases 10,375 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb acquired 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $17,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

