HEROcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $45,685.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

