Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

