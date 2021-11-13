Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $25,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

