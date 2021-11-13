Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMLP. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

