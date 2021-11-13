HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.99

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 4024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

