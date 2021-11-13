Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 131,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,426. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

