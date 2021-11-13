Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.22 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Hord has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $523,026.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,676,860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

