Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

