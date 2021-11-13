H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

