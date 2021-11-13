HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.67) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.88. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

