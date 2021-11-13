HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $356 million-$358 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.41 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.780 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $22.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $841.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $341.81 and a 52-week high of $853.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.14 and a 200-day moving average of $632.67.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.