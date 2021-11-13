Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $158.60

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 161.13 ($2.11), with a volume of 258576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.13).

HTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £266.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

