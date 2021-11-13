Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.