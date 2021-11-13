Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

HYLN opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

