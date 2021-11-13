ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ICCGF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.
ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.