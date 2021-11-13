ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ICCGF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.