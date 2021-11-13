IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX opened at $628.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.14 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.47. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.