IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Receives Market Perform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

