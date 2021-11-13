Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 99,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

