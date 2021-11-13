Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,190 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACQRU. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independence by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.