Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Sells $737,360.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INDB opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

