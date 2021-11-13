Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Independent Bank worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.