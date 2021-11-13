Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €46.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €46.00 ($54.12) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

