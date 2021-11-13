Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

