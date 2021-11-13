Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Reaches $528.25 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.10 or 0.00018731 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $528.25 million and $38.99 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

