Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

